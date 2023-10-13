Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Corson County, South Dakota? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Corson County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Lyman High School at McIntosh High School