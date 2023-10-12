Game 4 of the NLDS will feature the Atlanta Braves traveling to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will look to advance to the NLCS when action gets underway on Thursday starting at 8:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Citizens Bank Park. Spencer Strider is starting for the Braves and Ranger Suarez is expected to start for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 307 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, putting up 623 extra-base hits.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (947 total).

The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.303).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 220 home runs.

Fueled by 540 extra-base hits, Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Philadelphia is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Phillies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Philadelphia averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Philadelphia has pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Phillies have a combined WHIP of just 1.240 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 33rd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Strider is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the year.

Strider will try to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies' Suarez (4-6) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 22 starts this season, Suarez has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies L 10-2 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves - Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider

