The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings hit the ice at Crypto.com Arena in the first game of the season on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-115) Kings (-105) 6

Avalanche Betting Insights

In the 29 games the Avalanche were favored on the moneyline a season ago they recorded a 20-9 win-loss record.

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or better last season, Colorado put together a 20-9 record (winning 69.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied probability of 53.5% to win.

Colorado and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 45 times last season.

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings

Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 274 (10th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals Colorado scored last season (on 261 chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.

The six shorthanded goals Colorado scored last season ranked 21st among all NHL squads.

The Avalanche killed 79.03% of opponent power plays, the 17th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs to rank 27th in the NHL.

Colorado scored on 10% of its shots as a team (17th in league).

The Avalanche secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

