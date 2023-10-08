With the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) matching up on October 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patrick Mahomes II and Kirk Cousins will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Vikings vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Kirk Cousins vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 4 Games Played 4 68.8% Completion % 64.3% 1,214 (303.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,006 (251.5) 11 Touchdowns 8 4 Interceptions 4 17 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 154 (38.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chiefs rank fifth in the league with 15 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total yards allowed with 294.5 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City's defense has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 762 total passing yards allowed (190.5 per game).

Against the run, the Chiefs rank 12th in the NFL with 416 rushing yards allowed (104 per game) and 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

Defensively, Kansas City ranks ninth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks eighth at 33.3%.

Vikings Defensive Stats

