The No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) visit the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is a 5.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 44.5.

Fresno State ranks 48th in total offense this year (424.8 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 424.8 yards allowed per game. Wyoming ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game (324.6), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FBS with 385.0 total yards allowed per contest.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Fresno State vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Fresno State -5.5 -115 -105 44.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Wyoming Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cowboys are accumulating 310.7 yards per game (-75-worst in college football) and allowing 383.3 (108th), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Cowboys are putting up 22.3 points per game in their past three games (-36-worst in college football), and conceding 25.3 per game (22nd-worst).

Wyoming is gaining 120.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-112-worst in the nation), and allowing 178.0 (71st).

The Cowboys are gaining 190.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (62nd in college football), and conceding 205.3 per game (-90-worst).

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Two of Wyoming's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Wyoming has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 575 yards on 50-of-90 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 130 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has run the ball 53 times for 457 yards, with three touchdowns.

Ayir Asante leads his squad with 187 receiving yards on seven receptions with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has put up a 184-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 29 targets.

John Michael Gyllenborg's 14 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 92 yards and one touchdown.

DeVonne Harris leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Shae Suiaunoa is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 32 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Wrook Brown has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

