According to our computer model, the Fresno State Bulldogs will beat the Wyoming Cowboys when the two teams play at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wyoming (+5.5) Over (43.5) Fresno State 27, Wyoming 25

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Cowboys is 2-1-1 against the spread this year.

Wyoming is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

Out of theCowboys' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Wyoming this year is 2.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread three times in four games.

Fresno State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Two Bulldogs games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The point total average for Fresno State games this season is 48.3, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 36.4 17.0 38.0 16.7 34.0 17.5 Wyoming 26.6 25.2 30.8 23.8 10.0 31.0

