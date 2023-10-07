Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
As of now the Minnesota Vikings have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Oddsmakers rate the Vikings considerably higher (17th in the league) than the computer rankings do (25th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Vikings' Super Bowl odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-biggest change.
- The Vikings' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.
- The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Vikings rank ninth in total offense (370.8 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (344.8 yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Vikings are totaling 22.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 19th, surrendering 23.8 points per game.
Vikings Impact Players
- In four games, Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,214 yards (303.5 per game), with 11 TDs and four INTs, and completing 68.8%.
- Justin Jefferson has 33 receptions for 543 yards (135.8 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- Alexander Mattison has run for 250 yards (62.5 per game) and zero scores in four games.
- Jordan Addison has 13 catches for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- Danielle Hunter has collected 23 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in four games for the Vikings.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+6600
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|L 28-24
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|W 21-13
|+50000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+30000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+500
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+30000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
