Texas vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 7 features the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) hosting the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) at the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-6.5)
|60.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-6.5)
|60.5
|-260
|+210
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Oklahoma has won all five of its games against the spread this year.
Texas & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
|To Win the Big 12
|-130
|Bet $130 to win $100
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|To Win the Big 12
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.