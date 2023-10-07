Washington State, Oregon, Week 6 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the Pac-12, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 6 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Washington State
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st
- Last Game: W 38-35 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Washington State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
2. Oregon
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +250
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 42-6 vs Stanford
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oregon jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
3. Washington
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-1
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +250
- Overall Rank: 9th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th
- Last Game: W 31-24 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
4. Oregon State
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd
- Last Game: W 21-7 vs Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Oregon State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Cal
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. USC
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 9-3
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +250
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th
- Last Game: W 48-41 vs Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find USC jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Utah
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th
- Last Game: L 21-7 vs Oregon State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
7. UCLA
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: L 14-7 vs Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UCLA jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Washington State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Colorado
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
- Last Game: L 48-41 vs USC
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Arizona
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th
- Last Game: L 31-24 vs Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Cal
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Oregon State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Stanford
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: L 42-6 vs Oregon
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stanford jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
12. Arizona State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Cal
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arizona State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Colorado
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.