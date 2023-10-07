Ludvig Aberg will be at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Aberg at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Aberg has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Aberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Aberg has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Aberg has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 32 -7 277 0 8 1 1 $737,964

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Aberg has played i the last year (7,269 yards) is 192 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Aberg shot better than 82% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Aberg fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Aberg recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Aberg recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Aberg's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Aberg finished the Wyndham Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with seven on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Aberg recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.