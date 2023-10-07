Kansas vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), with college football's 23rd-ranked running game, meet the UCF Knights (3-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Jayhawks are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UCF matchup.
Kansas vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kansas vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-2.5)
|64.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
Kansas vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Kansas has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- UCF has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Knights have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Kansas & UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.