The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) are only 2.5-point favorites on the road versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team has a tough passing defense, with the Crimson Tide 23rd in the country against the pass, and the Aggies ninth. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Alabama is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

Alabama & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the SEC +300 Bet $100 to win $300 Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

