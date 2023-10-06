South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spink County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Spink County, South Dakota, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Redfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Redfield, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.