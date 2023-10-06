As action in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Anna Blinkova versus Sara Sorribes Tormo. Blinkova is +1100 to win at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Blinkova at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Blinkova's Next Match

On Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, Blinkova will play Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals, after defeating Priscilla Hon 6-1, 6-3 in the previous round.

Blinkova Stats

In the Round of 16, Blinkova won 6-1, 6-3 against Hon on Wednesday.

Through 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Blinkova has won one title, and her overall record is 31-23.

Blinkova is 18-15 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

In her 54 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Blinkova has averaged 21.9 games.

In her 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Blinkova has played 22.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Blinkova has been victorious in 36.0% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.

Blinkova has won 34.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 65.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

