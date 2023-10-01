As of October 1 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Vikings are 18th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (24th).

The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire league.

The implied probability of the Vikings winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota is winless against the spread this season.

The Vikings have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings own the 27th-ranked defense this season (382.3 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 406 yards per game.

The Vikings are putting up 23 points per game offensively this year (15th in NFL), and they are giving up 27.3 points per game (26th) on defense.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has nine touchdown passes and two picks in three games, completing 69.6% for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game).

Justin Jefferson has 27 catches for 458 yards (152.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

In three games, Jordan Addison has 13 catches for 185 yards (61.7 per game) and two scores.

T.J. Hockenson has 23 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

On defense, Danielle Hunter has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in three games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

