T.J. Hockenson will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings play the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Hockenson has caught 23 passes on 28 targets for 179 yards and two TDs, averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Hockenson vs. the Panthers

Hockenson vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

Carolina has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 192.3 passing yards the Panthers give up per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Panthers have given up two passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks third in league play.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

Hockenson, in two of three games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hockenson has received 20.3% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He has 179 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 91st in NFL play with 6.4 yards per target.

Hockenson has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of three). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has 22.2% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Hockenson has been targeted four times in the red zone (19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 8 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

