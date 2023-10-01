How to Watch the Rockies vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies play on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Ryan Jeffers and Brendan Rodgers have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rockies Player Props
|Twins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 161 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 496 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 718 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.75 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.549 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chase Anderson (1-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed five hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Anderson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|L 14-6
|Home
|Matt Koch
|Emilio Pagán
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.