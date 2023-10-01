Josh Oliver will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Oliver has seven receptions for 49 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted eight times.

Oliver vs. the Panthers

Oliver vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 2 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed two opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Panthers yield 192.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers' defense is third in the NFL by giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (two total passing TDs).

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-111)

Oliver Receiving Insights

Oliver has 5.8% of his team's target share (eight targets on 138 passing attempts).

He has been targeted eight times, averaging 6.1 yards per target (101st in NFL).

Oliver has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Oliver has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Oliver's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

