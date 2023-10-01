On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .289 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 103 of 151 games this year (68.2%), with multiple hits on 37 occasions (24.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (15 of 151), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.1% of his games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this year (44.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 74 .280 AVG .229 .319 OBP .258 .444 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 77/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings