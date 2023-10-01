The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.316 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .282 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

In 70.5% of his games this year (67 of 95), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 8.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.4% of his games this season, Blackmon has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.6%.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 42 .317 AVG .237 .391 OBP .337 .535 SLG .329 27 XBH 10 6 HR 2 28 RBI 12 24/22 K/BB 31/17 3 SB 1

