Alan Trejo -- 2-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Twins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

In 44.7% of his games this year (34 of 76), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Trejo has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (20 of 76), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .235 AVG .229 .296 OBP .280 .367 SLG .321 7 XBH 8 3 HR 1 17 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 33/8 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings