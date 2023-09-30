Wyoming vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) will face off against the New Mexico Lobos (2-2) in MWC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 42.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. New Mexico matchup in this article.
Wyoming vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Wyoming vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-14)
|42.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-14.5)
|41.5
|-750
|+520
Wyoming vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Wyoming has won two games against the spread this season.
- New Mexico has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Lobos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
