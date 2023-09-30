The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) have an MWC matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Wyoming vs. New Mexico?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 38, New Mexico 15

Wyoming 38, New Mexico 15 Wyoming has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cowboys have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

New Mexico has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Lobos have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cowboys have an 85.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wyoming (-14)



Wyoming (-14) So far this year Wyoming has two victories against the spread.

New Mexico has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) Three of Wyoming's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 40.5 points.

This season, every game New Mexico has played finished with a combined score over 40.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 40.5 is 13.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Wyoming (24.5 points per game) and New Mexico (29.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 47.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.7 28 39 ATS Record 2-0-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 52.5 49 Implied Total AVG 32.7 28 35 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.