Big 12 rivals will meet when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) meet the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Texas vs. Kansas?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Texas 39, Kansas 14
  • Texas has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
  • The Longhorns have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each time.
  • Kansas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • The Jayhawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.
  • The Longhorns have an 88.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Texas (-16.5)
  • Texas has covered the spread two times in 2023.
  • This season, the Longhorns have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • Kansas has covered the spread two times this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (61.5)
  • No Texas game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 61.5 points.
  • This season, Kansas has played two games with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.
  • Texas averages 35 points per game against Kansas' 37.8, totaling 11.3 points over the game's over/under of 61.5.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 52.3 53.5 51
Implied Total AVG 37.3 43 31.5
ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Kansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58 57.8 58.5
Implied Total AVG 38.5 36.7 44
ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

