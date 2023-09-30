According to our computer model, the TCU Horned Frogs will take down the West Virginia Mountaineers when the two teams come together at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which kicks off at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

TCU vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+14) Under (51.5) TCU 29, West Virginia 21

Week 5 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Horned Frogs an 85.7% chance to win.

The Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread this year.

TCU is winless against the spread when it has played as 14-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Horned Frogs have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The point total average for TCU games this season is 63.5, 12.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers based on the moneyline is 19.0%.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

West Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or greater this year.

Out of theMountaineers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for West Virginia this season is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Horned Frogs vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.3 20.3 39.0 22.7 36.0 13.0 West Virginia 27.0 18.5 31.0 12.0 15.0 38.0

