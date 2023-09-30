The North Dakota State Bison (3-0) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in an MVFC clash.

North Dakota State owns the 52nd-ranked defense this year (330.7 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 483.3 yards per game. South Dakota ranks 69th in the FCS with 23 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by surrendering just 13.7 points per contest.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota State 301.7 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.3 (42nd) 304.7 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.7 (28th) 150 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.7 (4th) 151.7 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.7 (55th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has racked up 455 yards on 61.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Nate Thomas, has carried the ball 26 times for 206 yards (68.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Travis Theis has racked up 49 carries and totaled 197 yards with two touchdowns.

Jack Martens paces his squad with 196 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Carter Bell has collected 150 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

JJ Galbreath's six catches (on eight targets) have netted him 63 yards (21 ypg) and two touchdowns.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 526 yards (175.3 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 79.4% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 158 rushing yards on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Cole Payton has 223 rushing yards on 21 carries with four touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 191 yards (63.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Eli Green's 166 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered nine receptions.

Zach Mathis has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 159 yards so far this campaign.

Joe Stoffel's eight catches have yielded 84 yards and two touchdowns.

