Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:46 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football lineup in Week 5 is sure to please. The matchups include the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, a must-watch for fans in South Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota Coyotes at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
