Ezequiel Tovar and Max Kepler will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins meet on Saturday at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 158 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 712 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.547 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers W 14-5 Home Chris Flexen Ryan Yarbrough 9/29/2023 Twins L 7-6 Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Emilio Pagán 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.