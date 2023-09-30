How to Watch the Rockies vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Ezequiel Tovar and Max Kepler will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins meet on Saturday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 158 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 712 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.547 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 14-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Emilio Pagán
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
