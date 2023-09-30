Memphis vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-3.5)
|59.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-3.5)
|59.5
|-178
|+150
Week 5 Odds
Memphis vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Memphis has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Boise State has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Memphis & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Memphis
|To Win the AAC
|+525
|Bet $100 to win $525
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
