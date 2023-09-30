Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rangers on September 30, 2023
Julio Rodriguez and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers square off at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (14-8) for his 33rd start of the season.
- He has 18 quality starts in 32 chances this season.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 32 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has nine appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10).
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|8
|1
|at Athletics
|Sep. 19
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|8
|3
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 13
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|3
|at Rays
|Sep. 7
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|4
|at Mets
|Sep. 2
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI (180 total hits). He has swiped 37 bases.
- He's slashing .278/.337/.490 so far this year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has recorded 140 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .266/.381/.438 on the season.
- Crawford takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 184 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .278/.350/.480 on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 154 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .329/.393/.630 on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
