Elias Díaz vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elias Diaz (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Emilio Pagan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- In 86 of 138 games this season (62.3%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 138), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 45 games this year (32.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 29.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|70
|.271
|AVG
|.258
|.310
|OBP
|.313
|.432
|SLG
|.383
|22
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|53/15
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pagan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 65 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .184 against him this season. He has a 3.03 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 65 games.
