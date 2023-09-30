Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 30, when the Syracuse Orange and Clemson Tigers match up at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Orange. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+6.5) Under (53.5) Syracuse 26, Clemson 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Clemson vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One Tigers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Clemson games have had an average of 53.8 points this season, 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orange is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

No Orange three games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average over/under for Syracuse games this season is one more point than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 36.3 22.5 46 20.7 7 28 Syracuse 44.3 10.8 47.3 7.7 35 20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.