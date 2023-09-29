South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Union County, South Dakota this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Union County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Elk Point-Jefferson High School at Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dakota Valley High School at Lennox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lennox, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
