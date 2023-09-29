How to Watch Saudi League Soccer, Ligue 1 & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, September 29
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The matchups in a Friday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Saudi League Soccer match featuring Al-Ta'ee playing Al Nassr.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al Nassr
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 10:45 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab FC
- League: Saudi League Soccer
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg Alsace vs RC Lens
- League: Ligue 1
- Game Time: 2:50 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs FC Porto
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Duke vs Syracuse
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Gualaceo vs Deportivo Cuenca
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Cavalry FC vs Valour FC
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
