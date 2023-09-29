Sean Bouchard vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Sean Bouchard (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate
- Bouchard is hitting .226 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Bouchard has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bouchard has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in three of 11 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|.267
|AVG
|.188
|.353
|OBP
|.222
|.733
|SLG
|.188
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|3/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
