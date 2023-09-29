Ryan McMahon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (133) this season.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 90 games this season (of 146 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- In 22 games this season, he has homered (15.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- McMahon has driven in a run in 44 games this season (30.1%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 66 of 146 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Kris Bryant
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|.269
|AVG
|.219
|.343
|OBP
|.310
|.496
|SLG
|.380
|33
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|23
|100/31
|K/BB
|92/37
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.