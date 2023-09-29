South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Lincoln County, South Dakota, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Dakota Valley High School at Lennox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lennox, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.