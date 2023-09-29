South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hand County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hand County, South Dakota this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Hand County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Colome High School at Sunshine Bible Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Point-Jefferson High School at Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.