On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 56 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 103 of 150 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 150), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has driven home a run in 53 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 44.7% of his games this season (67 of 150), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Twins

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 74 .284 AVG .229 .324 OBP .258 .450 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 74/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings