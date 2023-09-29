Ezequiel Tovar vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 56 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 103 of 150 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 150), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 53 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 44.7% of his games this season (67 of 150), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.284
|AVG
|.229
|.324
|OBP
|.258
|.450
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|74/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10) takes the mound for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.