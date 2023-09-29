Elias Díaz vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Elias Diaz (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 85 of 137 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (24.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (29.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Kris Bryant
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|.272
|AVG
|.258
|.311
|OBP
|.313
|.431
|SLG
|.383
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|52/15
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.