On Friday, Elias Diaz (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .265 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 85 of 137 games this year (62.0%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (24.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (29.2%), including seven multi-run games (5.1%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 70 .272 AVG .258 .311 OBP .313 .431 SLG .383 21 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 52/15 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

