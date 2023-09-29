Elehuris Montero vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Friday, Elehuris Montero (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 45 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Twins
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Kris Bryant
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.328
|AVG
|.175
|.378
|OBP
|.214
|.537
|SLG
|.307
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|41/10
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.