On Friday, Elehuris Montero (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 45 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (36.3%), including six multi-run games (7.5%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .328 AVG .175 .378 OBP .214 .537 SLG .307 17 XBH 9 5 HR 4 25 RBI 13 41/10 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings