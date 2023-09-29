Charlie Blackmon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .283 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (66 of 93), with more than one hit 29 times (31.2%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 93), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (27 of 93), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (46.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|42
|.320
|AVG
|.237
|.396
|OBP
|.337
|.546
|SLG
|.329
|27
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|12
|23/22
|K/BB
|31/17
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 156 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
