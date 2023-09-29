The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .283 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (66 of 93), with more than one hit 29 times (31.2%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 93), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (27 of 93), with more than one RBI 12 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (46.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Twins

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 42 .320 AVG .237 .396 OBP .337 .546 SLG .329 27 XBH 10 6 HR 2 28 RBI 12 23/22 K/BB 31/17 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings