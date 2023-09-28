The Minnesota Vikings have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of September 28.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Vikings considerably higher (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).

The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +8000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota is winless against the spread this year.

One of the Vikings' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 406.0 yards per game. They rank 27th on defense (382.3 yards allowed per game).

On offense, the Vikings rank 15th in the NFL with 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in points allowed (382.3 points allowed per contest).

Vikings Impact Players

In three games, Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.6%.

In three games, Justin Jefferson has 27 receptions for 458 yards (152.7 per game) and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Jordan Addison has scored two times, catching 13 balls for 185 yards (61.7 per game).

T.J. Hockenson has 23 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Danielle Hunter has amassed 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in three games for the Vikings.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +4000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

