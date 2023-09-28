How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 152 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 477 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.545 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
- He has one quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-3
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Marcus Stroman
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jordan Wicks
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Kenta Maeda
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
