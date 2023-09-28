South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oglala Lakota County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Todd County High School at Red Cloud High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Pine Ridge, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.