With the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) squaring off on September 28 at Lambeau Field, Jared Goff and Jordan Love will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Jared Goff 2022 Stats Jordan Love 17 Games Played 4 65.1% Completion % 66.7% 4,438 (261.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 195 (48.8) 29 Touchdowns 1 7 Interceptions 0 73 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) -1 (-0.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Packers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Packers ranked 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (336.5 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Green Bay was one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by surrendering 197 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th with 7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Packers ranked 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 139.5, and they ranked 23rd in rushing TDs allowed (18).

Defensively, Green Bay ranked 13th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 53.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked eighth at 37.6%.

Lions Defensive Stats

Last season, the Lions had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by giving up 25.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 32nd in the NFL with 392.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked third-to-last in the league with 4,179 passing yards allowed (245.8 per game).

Against the run, the Lions had trouble last season, with 2,491 rushing yards allowed (29th in NFL). They ranked 29th with 22 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 63.8%. It was 27th in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.1%.

