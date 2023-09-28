Ezequiel Tovar vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this season (102 of 149), with at least two hits 36 times (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 53 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season (66 of 149), with two or more runs 11 times (7.4%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|74
|.282
|AVG
|.229
|.322
|OBP
|.258
|.451
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|73/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Yarbrough (7-6) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
