The Colorado Rockies and Sean Bouchard, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate

Bouchard has three walks while hitting .174.

Bouchard has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Bouchard has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Other Rockies Players vs the Dodgers

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .143 AVG .188 .333 OBP .222 .143 SLG .188 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 2/2 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings