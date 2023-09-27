Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) and Colorado Rockies (57-100) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on September 27.
The Dodgers will look to Emmet Sheehan (3-1) against the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-3).
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have come away with 52 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 13-49 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (690 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.68 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|L 6-0
|Noah Davis vs Jameson Taillon
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|L 6-3
|Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks
|September 26
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Chase Anderson vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 29
|Twins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Kenta Maeda
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.