Nolan Jones vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones and his .651 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (267 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan on September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .289 with 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.
- Jones is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%) Jones has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (18.0%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (34.0%), with two or more RBI in 18 of them (18.0%).
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (45 of 100), with two or more runs 11 times (11.0%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.290
|AVG
|.288
|.388
|OBP
|.380
|.519
|SLG
|.554
|17
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|43/25
|K/BB
|76/26
|9
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.13 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
